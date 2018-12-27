Mohamed Salah cleared of diving for penalty against Newcastle

Salah could have missed the games against Arsenal on Saturday and City next Thursday

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores a penalty against Newcastle at Anfield. Photograph: EPA

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores a penalty against Newcastle at Anfield. Photograph: EPA

 

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will be available against Arsenal and Manchester City as he will not face a ban for diving.

Salah went down in the area to earn a penalty — which he scored — in the 4-0 St Stephen’s Day win over Newcastle.

He tumbled after pressure from defender Paul Dummett, who appeared to put his hand on the Egypt international.

And the English Football Association has decided not to pursue a charge as there was contact, so the incident did not meet the threshold for a diving charge.

Had the FA opted to investigate, Salah could have missed the games against Arsenal on Saturday and City next Thursday.

Premier League leaders Liverpool were 1-0 ahead at the time of the spot-kick and Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez felt Salah went down too easily.

“At the start of the second half there was a soft penalty,” he said after the game.

“It’s hard when you’re 2-0 down. If you have chances and don’t take them or make mistakes it is difficult.

“The first goal is a mistake and the second is key in terms of confidence.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.