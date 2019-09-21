Misfiring Leeds pay the price as Derby County snatch late point

Leeds United 1 Derby County 1

Chris Martin scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Derby snatched an unlikely point from a 1-1 draw at Leeds.

The Whites had dominated virtually the entire game but paid for their profligacy in front of goal – and a missed penalty from Mateusz Klich – as Martin scored a last-gasp leveller.

Leeds had opened the scoring through a Max Lowe own goal but missed chance after chance to go further ahead.

In what was to be a dominant first half for the hosts, Leeds were almost gifted an early opener when Kelle Roos underhit a pass to one of his defenders.

Pablo Hernandez pounced and almost picked out Patrick Bamford but Tom Huddlestone just got there in time to clear the ball out for a corner.

Hernandez was then in acres of space and flashed a ball across goal only for Jack Harrison to see his shot deflected behind from a couple of yards out.

Derby’s goal was living a charmed life and it was no surprise when the hosts did break the deadlock in the 20th minute.

Bamford kept the ball in from a deep free-kick to tee up Stuart Dallas, whose shot was initially saved by Roos.

However, the Dutch stopper could only divert the ball into the path of defender Lowe and the ball bounced into the net from close range.

Dallas then saw a curling effort tipped over from Roos over as United pressed for a second.

Leeds were peppering the Derby goal as the half wore on, with Harrison drawing a fine save from Roos with a long-distance effort before Bamford lobbed well over when put clean through.

Derby could consider themselves lucky to not be trailing by more than one goal and going forward they had been non-existent, with not a single shot on goal mustered by Phillip Cocu’s men.

Leeds picked up where they left off immediately after the restart and Bamford went close again, this time clipping a post from just a few yards out.

Leeds showed no sign of easing off as Bamford tested Roos from inside the box shortly after.

Derby finally showed some rare attacking prowess when they registered a first shot of the game before the hour mark, although Martyn Waghorn missed the target completely with his long-range effort.

Leeds then had a golden chance to put clear daylight between the two sides when they were awarded a spot-kick after Matt Clarke and Scott Malone combined to clumsily bring Bamford down in the box.

Klich stepped up but nonchalantly rolled the penalty the wrong side of Roos’s post with the goalkeeper beaten.

There were plenty of nerves around Elland Road although not many in the ground could have foreseen Martin’s fine finish – his first County goal for two years – that sealed the most unlikely of draws.