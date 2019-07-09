Mino Raiola: Pogba has been ‘respectful and professional’ with Man United

Mino Raiola insists Paul Pogba has been “respectful and professional” with Manchester United despite his desire to leave the club this summer.

Pogba, United’s record signing, has travelled with the squad to Australia to kick-off their pre-season tour.

That is despite the fact Raiola, the player’s agent, said last week that everyone at Old Trafford is aware that Pogba wants to leave and that he was “in the process” of arranging a move for the midfielder.

Now Raiola has defended his client while questioning why United have not spoken out against criticism of the France international.

“The player has done nothing wrong, he has been respectful and professional in every way,” Raiola said in a statement released to talkSPORT.

New Manchester United signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka training at the WACA. Photograph: Richard Wainwright/EPA

“The club knows his feeling for a long time, it is a shame other people only like to criticise without the right information and I’m also sorry that the club does not take any position against this.

“Hopefully there will soon be a satisfying solution for all parties.”

Pogba trained with his Manchester United team-mates in Australia as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side got their pre-season tour under way.

Three years after returning to Old Trafford in what was a world-record deal, the 26-year-old admitted during the off-season that this “could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

Solskjaer’s men arrived in Perth on Monday and went on a walkaround, where footage of a supposed argument between Pogba and Jesse Lingard caused ripples.

But the pair worked alongside one another as United’s first session in Australia got under way at the WACA on Tuesday, when new boys Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James formed part of the group.

Romelu Lukaku also took part in training, with Inter Milan circling around a player that, much like Pogba, appears keen to leave Old Trafford.

Solskjaer has plenty of questions to answer regarding his squad when he faces the media for the first time in a press conference on Wednesday.

One line of enquiry is likely to be whether the club will launch a firm offer to sign Mario Lemina from Southampton.

United, as well as Arsenal and Leicester, have expressed an interest in Lemina, who played alongside Pogba at Juventus for the 2015-16 season.

Signed from the Serie A side two years ago, the 25-year-old looks set to leave St Mary’s this summer after a stop-start time on the south coast.

None of the Premier League trio have been willing to meet Southampton’s valuation as of yet.