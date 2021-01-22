Mick McCarthy appointed Cardiff City manager

Cardiff City have confirmed tha appointment of Mick McCarthy as their new manager for the remainder of this season.

The former Republic of Ireland, Sunderland and Wolves boss, will succeed Neil Harris, who left the club on Thursday after suffering six straight defeats.

The 61-year-old parted company with Apoel on January 6th after just nine games and two months with the Cypriot champions.

McCarthy’s previous job to his sojourn in Cyprus was his second spell with Ireland, which ended last April after the coronavirus pandemic caused the Euro 2020 playoffs to be postponed and Stephen Kenny replaced him.

His last post in club management was a six-year spell at Ipswich between 2012 and 2018.

McCarthy will be joined at the Championship club by his long-time assistant manager Terry Connor.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Mick told Cardiff City TV. “I’m thrilled by the opportunity.

“I want to get the club back to winning games and I want to get smiles back on the players’ faces. If we do that, then we’ll get smiles back on the fans.

“We’ve got a good squad of players and I’m looking forward to getting down to work.”

Club owner Vincent Tan said of the appointment: “I’d like to personally welcome Mick and Terry to our football club and wish them the very best of luck.

“I’ve enjoyed the brief talk I’ve had with Mick and I’m confident that he’s the right man to take on the responsibility of improving our performances and fortunes.”

McCarthy will be in charge in time for Cardiff’s next game at Barnsley on Wednesday, his birthplace and where the former defender began his playing career.

Harris succeeded Neil Warnock as Cardiff manager in November 2019 and had led the team to the playoff semi-finals last season.

But the former Millwall boss came under increasing pressure as results nosedived, Tan released a statement on Thursday announcing he had parted company with the 43-year-old.