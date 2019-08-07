McCarthy expected to join Crystal Palace as Everton bid for Zaha rejected

Eagles holding out for £100m for talented Ivory Coast forward

Ed Aarons

James McCarthy, seen here in pre-season action against FSV Mainz 05, is expected to join Crystal Palace from Everton. Photograph: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Bongarts/Getty Images

James McCarthy, seen here in pre-season action against FSV Mainz 05, is expected to join Crystal Palace from Everton. Photograph: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Bongarts/Getty Images

 

Crystal Palace have rejected Everton’s new offer for Wilfried Zaha and insisted that they will not accept less than £100 million (€108.25 million) for the Ivory Coast forward.

Marco Silva’s side have emerged as the only serious suitors for Zaha since Arsenal’s bid for the 26-year-old was rejected earlier in the summer, with Everton having already seen a £52 million (€56.25 million) bid rejected by Palace at the end of July.

But having signed Moise Kean from Juventus, Silva is understood to be keen to add more attacking options to his squad and on Tuesday Everton submitted a new offer of £70 million (€75. 8 million) plus Ireland international James McCarthy that would have also seen Turkey striker Cenk Tosun join on a season-long loan.

That was immediately rejected by Palace, who are reluctant to sell with little more than 24 hours of the Premier League’s transfer window remaining and concerns about how they could replace such a crucial player before the start of the new season.

It is understood that Zaha has been left furious by the decision, with the player disappointed that the south London club are blocking the transfer despite having agreed last summer to accept any “reasonable offers” they received. He began pre-season training last week having played for Ivory Coast at the African Nations Cup in Egypt and had been expected to be in contention to start Saturday’s opening game of the season – against Everton at Selhurst Park.

Zaha is not expecting to submit a transfer request at this stage and remains hopeful that a European club could still come in for him before the summer window closes on Thursday. Napoli and Borussia Dortmund have been linked with him in the past but both appear unlikely to be willing to fund such an expensive transfer.

McCarthy is expected to join Palace after arriving in London on Tuesday evening for his medical having agreed terms on a £3 million (€3.25 million) move, while Roy Hodgson’s side are also set to sign Victor Camarasa on a season-long loan from Real Betis. The Spaniard spent last season on loan at Cardiff and Palace will have the option of making his move permanent at the end of the season for £15 million (€16.25 million). They are also interested in signing Chelsea’s Reece James on loan, although the highly-rated 19-year-old could now be staying at Stamford Bridge to act as Cesar Azpilicueta’s understudy. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.