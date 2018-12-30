Mauricio Pochettino knows Spurs can’t afford more meltdowns

Tottenham manager says his team must be more consistent after 3-1 defeat to Wolves

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino during the Premier League defeat to Wolves. Photo: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino knows his side cannot afford any inconsistency if they are to compete for the main trophies.

Spurs’ hopes of winning the Premier League title suffered a major blow on Saturday as they were beaten 3-1 at home to Wolves, with Liverpool going on to extend the gap to nine points.

It would take something special for Pochettino’s men to overhaul the Anfield side in the race now — probably winning all of their remaining 18 games.

For that to happen there can be no more instances like Saturday where Spurs, who were leading through Harry Kane’s first-half stunner, capitulated in the final 20 minutes and conceded goals to Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez and Helder Costa.

Pochettino said: “We know very well because of the experience if you’re not 100 per cent in every single game in the Premier League it can happen.

“It’s not enough to play 60 or 70 minutes, you need to play 95 minutes at your best. Like today we dropped a little bit in our energy and focus and in the last 20 minutes we conceded three goals.

“That can happen. That can happen to us, it can happen to Wolves, to Liverpool, it can happen to Manchester City.

“That is why it’s so tough to win the Premier League, because you need to be consistent and today for us it’s a clear example that if we are not consistent enough, with not only good quality during the game, and the right energy, it’s difficult to compete for big things.”

It was a memorable first visit to the new Wembley for Wolves, who ended an impressive 2018 on a high.

There were raucous celebrations at the end of the game and boss Nuno Espirito Santo was delighted his side put on a show at the national stadium.

“This kind of result is good for the dressing room, but more for us it’s about the performance, the way we play,” he said.

“This is the home of football — this is Wembley — and we are very proud of going out of here with what we have done.

“We have really performed well, and we have to keep on going, but it’s not week after week, it’s day after day — each training session we have to improve.”

