Matt Doherty ‘pleasantly surprised’ by Jose Mourinho’s sense of humour

Ireland full back says welcome he received at Spurs has helped him settle in quickly

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho talks to Matt Doherty during the Premier League match against Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photograph: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho talks to Matt Doherty during the Premier League match against Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photograph: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

 

Tottenham defender Matt Doherty has been won over by Jose Mourinho’s sense of humour following his summer arrival.

The Republic of Ireland right back made the switch from Wolves a month ago and says that the persona Mourinho presents publicly is not the one inside the dressing room.

“From the outside, you just see the interviews, see him in the media and on the sidelines,” Doherty said ahead of his side’s Europa League playoff with Maccabi Haifa.

“But you don’t know him, you don’t realise the sense of humour that he has, the bond that he has with his players.

“In terms of that, I was pleasantly surprised. Before I even signed, I had a little bit of contact with him and his sense of humour is very good, he can have a joke with you.

“He made me feel incredibly welcome as I was signing. So a lot of different things. And obviously the stuff he does on the training pitch is exceptional.

“So it’s great for me to be able to learn off him and find out what he thinks I need to do to improve my game and play under him. It’s been a pleasure.

“Once I knew there was interest, it was pretty straightforward that I wanted to come to Tottenham and play for Tottenham this season. Fortunately for me, it’s managed to happen.

“But we were just talking and he would send me a video of the changing room saying, ‘The changing room is waiting for you’, and stuff like that.

“He sent me a picture of the top. Just nice little things like that, that he didn’t have to do. I have to say the club’s been exceptional since I’ve been here. Not just him but general staff.

“When I came here, people tried to help me settle in, find places to live, etc. They’ve really gone above and beyond so it’s made the experience really, really top class.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.