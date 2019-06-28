Martin O’Neill sacked by Nottingham Forest after five months

Nottingham Forest have sacked Martin O’Neill after just five months in charge, with former France international Sabri Lamouchi replacing him.

The former Leicester and Republic of Ireland manager was appointed in January to replace Aitor Karanka and guided his old club to ninth place in the Championship last season. But it is understood that a number of key players have increasingly turned against the 67-year-old, with his assistant Roy Keane having left his role last week.

Lamouchi, the former Rennes and Ivory Coast coach, takes over with immediate effect alongside a new six-strong coaching staff.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that manager Martin O’Neill has left the club.

“The club would like to thank Martin for all his efforts during his time at The City Ground and wish him well for the future.”

