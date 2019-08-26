Martial thigh injury could halt Sanchez departure from United

French forward picked up the knock during the loss to Crystal palace on Saturday

Jamie Jackson

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial react to referee Paul Tierney during the Premier League loss to Crystal Palace. Photo: Andrew Yates/Reuters

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial react to referee Paul Tierney during the Premier League loss to Crystal Palace. Photo: Andrew Yates/Reuters

 

Manchester United are waiting on the results of scans on Anthony Martial amid concern the forward sustained a thigh problem in the defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The forward was seen limping when departing Old Trafford after the game and should the Frenchman have sustained a serious injury it may affect Alexis Sánchez’s proposed loan move to Internazionale, with Ole Gunnar Solskjær needing him for his forward line.

The manager played down concern over Martial and Luke Shaw, who was forced off with a hamstring injury. “We’ll have to wait and see,” the manager said after the match. “Hopefully they won’t be too bad and maybe we can have them training during the week.”

United were expected to resume discussions with Internazionale regarding Sánchez’s loan on Monday, with the last major stumbling block the proportion of his €22m-a-year salary the Italian club are to source. United want the latter to pay around €6m, Internazionale want a sum closer to €3m.

Marcos Rojo, one of Solskjær’s seven centre-backs, could leave before the continental window closes on September 2nd with Marseille, Milan and Monaco thought to be interested. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.