Mark Travers’s hat-trick of penalty saves puts Bournemouth through

Gavin Kilkenny makes debut in Carabao Cup clash with Forest Green

Bournemouth’s Irish goalkeeper Mark Travers celebrates with team-mates after winning the penalty shoot-out during the Carabao Cup second-round match against Forest Green Rovers at the Vitality Stadium. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Bournemouth’s young Irish goalkeeper Mark Travers saved all three Forest Green penalties to send Eddie Howe’s men into the third round of the Carabao Cup thanks to a 3-0 penalty shootout win after a goalless draw at the Vitality Stadium.

The 20-year-old saved spot-kicks from Joseph Mills, Kevin Dawson and James Morton as the Premier League side triumphed over the League Two side in the shootout.

Jordon Ibe also saw his penalty saved by the heroic Jojo Wollacott but Joshua King, Dominic Solanke and Philip Billing converted for the hosts.

Midfielder Gavin Kilkenny completed a great day as he made his first senior start for Bournemouth after being named in the Republic of Ireland under-21 squad.

THIRD-ROUND DRAW
Wolves v Reading
Oxford United v West Ham
Watford v Swansea City
Brighton v Aston Villa
Sheffield United v Sunderland
Colchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
Portsmouth v Southampton
Burton Albion v Bournemouth
Preston North End v Manchester City
MK Dons v Liverpool
Manchester United v Rochdale
Luton Town v Leicester City
Chelsea v Grimsby Town/Macclesfield Town
Sheffield Wednesday v Everton
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
Crawley Town v Stoke City

Ties to be played the week beginning September 22nd

