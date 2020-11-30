Marine v Mourinho: minnows draw Tottenham in FA Cup

Marine of the Northern Premier League Division One – in the eighth tier of the English game – have been drawn at home to Tottenham, the Premier League leaders, in the third round of the FA Cup.

The team from Crosby on Merseyside became only the second side from the eighth tier to reach the third round, by beating Havant & Waterlooville after extra time on Sunday. The chasm separating them from José Mourinho’s Tottenham is the biggest ever between two clubs in the third round.

Chorley of National League North will play Derby at home and Stockport, of the National League, have also been handed home advantage in their tie against West Ham.

Arsenal, the holders, face Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium and another all-Premier League tie sees Aston Villa against Premier League champions Liverpool at Villa Park.

Another side from the eighth tier, Canvey Island of Isthmian League North Division, will play Millwall at home if they beat Boreham Wood of the National League in Monday night’s second-round tie.

The League Two side Crawley have been drawn to play Leeds at home and Bristol Rovers have been rewarded for thrashing Darlington 6-0 in the second round with a home tie against Sheffield United.

Last season’s beaten finalists, Chelsea, will play Morecambe of League Two at Stamford Bridge and the 2019 winners, Manchester City, will host Birmingham. QPR face Fulham in a west London derby at Loftus Road, while Manchester United have been drawn against Watford at Old Trafford. FA Cup third-round draw

Huddersfield v Plymouth

Southampton v Shrewsbury

Chorley v Derby

Marine v Tottenham

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Stockport v West Ham

Oldham v Bournemouth

Manchester United v Watford

Stevenage v Swansea

Everton v Rotherham

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff

Arsenal v Newcastle

Barnsley v Tranmere

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United

Canvey Island or Boreham Wood v Millwall

Blackburn v Doncaster

Stoke v Leicester

Wycombe v Preston

Crawley v Leeds

Burnley v MK Dons

Bristol City v Portsmouth

QPR v Fulham

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Middlesbrough

Manchester City v Birmingham

Luton v Reading

Chelsea v Morecambe

Exeter v Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich v Coventry

Blackpool v West Brom

Newport v Brighton

Cheltenham v Mansfield

Ties to be played over the weekend of January 8-11th