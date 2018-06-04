Manuel Pellegrini mugged at gunpoint in Chile

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has been mugged at gunpoint in Chile, according to reports.

The 64-year-old was travelling to a restaurant in Santiago with his wife and friends when targeted by a gang.

Chilean newspaper La Cuarta reported that Pellegrini’s wife had her purse stolen during the incident on Saturday evening. The gang reportedly shot at police before fleeing in a stolen car.

The recently-appointed West Ham boss thanked the police in a tweet in Spanish.

He tweeted: “Congratulations to Carabdechile for their speedy and brave reaction.

“I’m thankful for the support of the people. I hope they give the Carabineros (police) more resources to solve the problem of delinquency as soon as possible.”

Chile-born Pellegrini was appointed West Ham boss in May, having previously managed the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, River Plate and, most recently, Chinese club Hebei China Fortune.