Manchester Utd fans protest against Glazers at club’s training ground

A small group of Manchester United fans gathered outside the club’s training ground on Thursday to protest against the Glazer family’s ownership as the backlash continued after their involvement in the breakaway European Super League.

United were among six Premier League clubs who signed up for the new venture before withdrawing on Tuesday amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British government.

“At approximately 9am this morning a group gained access to the club training ground,” United said in a statement. “The manager and others spoke to them. Buildings were secure and the group has now left the site.”

A @ManUtd fans' group has staged a "Glazers Out" protest at the club's Carrington training complex this morning. It follows the club's involvement in the failed European Super League plan. pic.twitter.com/Hg3aaz2YpN — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) April 22, 2021

United co-chairman Joel Glazer on Wednesday apologised to supporters, saying the hierarchy failed to show respect to the “deep-rooted traditions” of the English game.

The Manchester Evening News reported that the fans blocked both entrances to the club’s Carrington training ground before a training session this morning, unfurling banners that read ‘We decide when you play’ and ‘Glazers out’.

United were bought by the American Glazer family for £790 million in 2005. The club has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012, but the Glazers retain majority ownership.

Manchester United, who are second in the Premier League, visit Leeds United on Sunday.