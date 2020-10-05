Manchester Utd agree €30m deal for Atalanta teenager Amad Traoré
Ivorian winger set to move to Old Trafford in January
Manchester United have agreed a €30m deal with Atalanta to sign teenage winger Amad Traoré. Photograph: Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign the 18-year-old Atalanta winger Amad Traoré for €30 million plus add-ons.
The talented youngster was on his way to Parma on loan – the club had announced the transfer on their social media channels – before United made their move early on deadline day.
The Ivorian winger, who scored on his Serie A debut last season, is set to join United in January with a work permit pending. He has been on the bench for Atalanta’s three Serie A games this season.
The Atalanta forward Papu Gómez recently said about Traoré: “He’s a future star, trust me. During our training sessions he plays like Messi! You can’t stop him, he’s unbelievable, our centre-backs have serious problems when Traore´ is on the pitch . . . he’s fantastic!”
United are expected to complete deals for the forward Edinson Cavani, who is a free agent, and the Porto left back Alex Telles.