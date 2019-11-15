Manchester United weighing up move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho

Club may move for teenage England international in January transfer window

Jamie Jackson

Manchester United could make a move for Borussia Dortmund’s England international Jadon Sancho in the January transfer window. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United could make a move for Borussia Dortmund's England international Jadon Sancho in the January transfer window. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

 

Manchester United are weighing up a move in January for Jadon Sancho, with Ole Gunnar Solskjær alerted by the forward’s recent troubles at Borussia Dortmund.

The manager has identified Sancho as a summer target but he and Ed Woodward, United’s executive vice-chairman, have a policy of trying to sign players of interest in the preceding winter window should there be a chance of doing so.

The 19-year-old was last month dropped and fined by Dortmund for being late back to training after England duty. Last Saturday he was taken off after 36 minutes of the 4-0 defeat by Bayern Munich, then criticised by his manager, Lucien Favre, who confirmed Sancho had not been injured.

Sancho started England’s 7-0 win over Montenegro on Thursday. If United firm up their interest in January they may face competition from clubs including Liverpool and Real Madrid. – Guardian

