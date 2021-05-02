Manchester United v Liverpool abandoned after protestors break into Old Trafford

Manchester United’s game with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon has been postponed after some individuals broke into the stadium and entered the pitch, with the team coach’s departure from the Lowry hotel in the city centre put back. The Premier League, police and officials from the the two clubs later confirmed the match would be rearranged “due to safety and security considerations”.

“Following discussion between the police, the Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today,” read a statement from United. “Discussions will now take place with the Premier League on a revised date for the fixture.

“Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest. However, we regret the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff, and the police in danger. We thank the police for their support and will assist them in any subsequent investigations.”

Supporters broke into the ground. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Huge numbers gathered outside the ground. : Barrington Coombs/PA Wire

At just past 2pm about 200 individuals protesting against United’s owners the Glazer family are believed to have made their way into the stadium, some carrying flares, with a corner flag being taken from the pitch and paraded outside. Footage of the protest also showed one person hanging off the crossbar of a goal. It is believed those who gained access to the ground did so via the Munich Tunnel, after pushing down barriers, despite the attempts of security guards to prevent that happening. A large number of fans ran back out of the stadium complex at around 2.20pm, with the Premier League later announcing a delay to the orginal 4.30pm kick-off time.

It is understood that some individuals did get into the players’ tunnel at Old Trafford so the Premier League’s covid compliance officer will have to be content that the requisite areas have been disinfectant and safe for the match to take place.

One of the fans who made it on to the pitch, who gave his name only as Ryan, told the PA news agency: “The protest went better than expected. The whole idea was to cause disruption and I believe that’s what’s been achieved. The atmosphere was unreal, I myself have spent my life idolising this club and to watch how the Glazers have used the club has angered and disappointed me. The scenes on the pitch were unreal, we achieved what we needed to and took it further by making it on to the pitch. Do I agree with causing damage? Absolutely not, but what do Manchester United really expect, they have been told for years.”

Another supporter, Elliot Brady, 23, told PA: “Best protest you will see at any ground and makes me proud to be a part of it. Yeah, we made it on to the pitch, made me feel honoured to be there. Glazers have to sell and return the club back to the fans.”

Supporter unrest at the Glazers’ ownership has been further heightened after the club’s planned membership of the now defunct European Super League. The United co-owner Joel Glazer, who was named the ESL vice-chairman when the announcement was made, apologised to the fans in an open letter after they withdrew from the project.

However, that apology seems to have been rejected by the club’s supporter base, with a group of around 20 fans having also gained access to United’s Carrington training base last month. “This is the consequence of the owners of Manchester United’s actions two weeks ago,” said former United defender Gary Neville on Sky Sports. “There’s a general distrust and dislike of the owners, but people weren’t protesting before this happened. Generally, the Glazer family along with a number of other owners of football clubs in this country were conniving and scheming behind everyone’s back to walk away with the crown jewels. Today we’ve seen people protest at that.”

Neville added: “I think it would be the right thing to do for the Glazers to sell. Whether they will is another matter. I’ve seen the 50+1 protests - I don’t think that’s implementable in English football, as great as it potentially would be. What I do think is achievable in English football at this time if that every fan in this country - whether it’s an EFL club or a National League club that’s struggling abnd dying like you wouldn’t believe, whether it’s grassroots facilities in the community and you can’t afford to keep your pitches in a good state, whether you’re the 14 Premier League clubs outside the top six - you really know that you’re in danger from those six.”

Pictures showed the coach due to take Ole Gunnar Solskjær and his squad to Old Trafford halted outside the Lowry with banks of uniformed police surrounding it. They still had not left 90 minutes before the original 4.30pm kick-off and Liverpool’s squad also remained at their hotel after advice from the police.

At around 3.40pm, the Premier League said that the match would still go ahead with a delayed start but could not confirm when. “After the security breach at Old Trafford we can confirm the Manchester United v Liverpool match will not kick-off at 16:30,” said the statement. “The safety of everyone at Old Trafford is paramount.At present there is no revised kick-off time. We will update accordingly.”

However it was later confirmed that the game would be rerranged, meaning Manchester City will have to wait to be crowned champions after their victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday. – Guardian