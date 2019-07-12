Manchester United tell Inter to improve Lukaku offer

Manchester United and Internazionale are €13.5m apart in their valuation of Romelu Lukaku after the Premier League club turned down an opening offer of €70m paid over two years.

The Inter sporting director, Piero Ausilio, was in London on Thursday to discuss a potential transfer of the Belgium international but, as expected, no solution was found on the day.

The player is keen to make the move but United value him at €83.5m and the Serie A club will now have to decide whether to make a new offer or miss out on a player their new manager, Antonio Conte, desperately wants to sign.

Inter’s first offer comprised a €10m payment for the loan this summer and then further instalments of €30m in 2020 and €30m in 2021.

Lukaku wants to leave Old Trafford after two years at the club after losing his place at times last season under Ole Gunnar Solskjær. The Belgian scored 27 goals in his first season at the club but managed only 15 in 2018-19. He joined United from Everton for €84m plus €17m in add-ons in July 2017.