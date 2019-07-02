Manchester United still hopeful David de Gea will sign new contract

Manchester United have not given up hope David de Gea will sign a new contract, though club and player remain some distance from an agreement.

De Gea’s terms expire next summer after United were forced to trigger the goalkeeper’s one-year extension clause. The Spaniard’s representatives are in discussions with United’s hierarchy, and Ed Woodward, the club’s executive vice-chairman, and Matt Judge, the head of corporate development, remain optimistic De Gea can be persuaded to commit his future.

Any new offer would place De Gea in a similar pay bracket to Paul Pogba, who earns around £290,000 a week (€323,000). De Gea is in a powerful negotiating position as United do not want him to leave for free next summer. If the 28-year-old refuses to sign a deal United may try to sell him in the current window to recoup a fee.

United are continuing the search for a technical director, who will assist in the long-term strategy of the club, but Rio Ferdinand, who had been in the frame, is now thought to be only an outside candidate. – Guardian