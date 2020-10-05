Manchester United sign Telles,Traoré and Cavani but end talks over Dembélé loan

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Alex Telles from Porto and agreed a deal to sign the 18-year-old Atalanta winger Amad Traoré for €30 million plus add-ons.

United also signed free agent striker Edinson Cavani on a one-year deal but have ended talks over loan deal for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé on a busy deadline day for Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side.

Brazilian left back Telles, 27, has signed a four-year-deal with an option for another season after United agreed a deal with the Portuguese champions over the weekend.

“To join a club with the prestige of Manchester United is a huge honour,” said Telles. “You have to work hard to get to this moment in your career and now I am coming to this club, I can promise that I will give everything in my heart to be a success here.

“I won many trophies at FC Porto and I want to continue that at United. The manager has a clear plan and direction for this team and I can’t wait to pull on the famous shirt.”

Solskjær added: “He is a player we have been tracking for some time and his performances over the past few years are exactly what we are looking for. He is a fighter and a winner and will add real determination and competition to the squad.”

Traoré was on his way to Parma on loan – the club had announced the transfer on their social media channels – before United made their move early on deadline day.

The Ivorian winger, who scored on his Serie A debut last season, is set to join United in January with a work permit pending. He has been on the bench for Atalanta’s three Serie A games this season.

The Atalanta forward Papu Gómez recently said about Traoré: “He’s a future star, trust me. During our training sessions he plays like Messi! You can’t stop him, he’s unbelievable, our centre-backs have serious problems when Traore´ is on the pitch . . . he’s fantastic!”

It is understood that negotiations over a season-long loan deal for France forward Dembélé have ended despite the 23-year-old missing training on Monday.

Dembélé was believed to be open to the move despite being told last week that he is part of Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman’s plans, with United having targeted the former Borussia Dortmund winger after the German club refused to lower their asking price for Jadon Sancho.

It is understood that United’s initial loan offer for Ismaïla Sarr that could have seen the Senegal forward move to Old Trafford for £45 million next summer on a permanent deal has been rejected by Watford, with United yet to return with a new bid.

Arsenal have met Thomas Partey’s €50 million release clause and are expected to complete the Atlético Madrid player’s signing on Monday night.

Unless there is a last-minute hitch Partey, a long-term target for Arsenal, will complete their transfer activity for this window and give a significant boost to Mikel Arteta’s midfield.

Arsenal had been struggling to land Partey or another potential acquisition, Lyon’s Houssem Aouar, but advised La Liga of their intention to pay the release fee on Monday. In Spain, meeting a release clause effectively bypasses negotiations with the selling club; Atlético have been informed that Arsenal have, as required, paid in a lump sum and Arteta is likely to get his man.

Partey is believed to be scheduled for a medical in Madrid and loose ends will be tied up on Monday night. Partey would sign a four-year deal worth about £230,000 a week and would receive a seven-figure signing-on fee.

One of Arsenal’s midfielders, Matteo Guendouzi, has signed for Hertha Berlin on a season’s loan. Guendouzi has been out of favour since June and Arteta, exasperated by various issues with the player, has been keen to move him on. Hertha are understood to have paid a loan fee but there is no obligation to buy.

Meanwhile, Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen has joined Belgian side Anderlecht for €880,000 on a permanent move from West Ham. The 24-year-old spent the last two seasons on loan at Charlton.

