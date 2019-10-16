Manchester United set to be without David De Gea and Paul Pogba for Liverpool game

Midfielder still struggling with ankle problem while goalkeeper was injured on international duty

Updated: 42 minutes ago

Spain goalkeeper David De Gea picked up an injury in the Euro 2020 Group F match against Sweden in Stockholm. Photograph: Anders Wiklund/EPA/TT

Spain goalkeeper David De Gea picked up an injury in the Euro 2020 Group F match against Sweden in Stockholm. Photograph: Anders Wiklund/EPA/TT

 

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been ruled out of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool while goalkeeper David De Gea faces a scan and is a major injury doubt.

Pogba has been battling an ankle problem and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær confirmed that the 26-year-old has suffered a setback in his recovery.

Solskjær told Sky Sports: “Paul had an injury, he came back, he worked really hard. He came back and played a couple of games, maybe played through the pain barrier.

“He had a scan after the Arsenal game and maybe needed a few weeks’ rest in a boot so hopefully he won’t be too long, but he won’t make this game, no.”

De Gea was forced off in Spain’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Sweden on Tuesday night with a groin injury and Solskjær admits he is also likely to miss the Liverpool clash at Old Trafford.

“I think he’ll be out. It certainly looked like it anyway judging on last night so it’s just one of those things,” Solskjær added.

United sit 12th and are 15 points adrift of fierce rivals and league leaders Liverpool ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

Solskjær was battling a lengthy injury list before the international break and De Gea’s issue further adds to those problems.

But the Norwegian is hopeful Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Martial may be fit to play some role at Old Trafford.

“I can’t tell you 100 per cent [who] is going to be fit as something might happen,” he added.

“But hopefully Aaron and Anthony will last the training this week and be available for selection. If it’s for half a game or 30 minutes I don’t know but let’s see where they’re at.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.