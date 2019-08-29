Manchester United’s Chris Smalling set for loan move to Roma

Defender will move to Italian club for rest of season with the option to go permanently

Fabrizio Romano

Chris Smalling is set to leave Manchester United for Roma on loan. Photo: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Chris Smalling is set to join Roma on loan from Manchester United after a deal was agreed under which the Italian club will pay €3m (£2.7m) to take the defender for the season without an option to buy.

The England international is keen to make the move and will conclude the transfer subject to a medical. Smalling has not made an appearance this season and Ole Gunnar Solskjær is content to lose him after the signing of Harry Maguire left the club with too many central defenders.

Smalling, who has a contract at United to 2022 with an option for a further year, has fallen behind the 21-year-old Axel Tuanzebe in the pecking order under Solskjær.

Romelu Lukaku has left United for Serie A this summer, joining Internazionale, and Alexis Sánchez will complete a move to the same club on loan. – Guardian

