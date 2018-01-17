Manchester United may land Alexis Sanchez without sale of Mkhitaryan

Old Trafford worried over stance of agent Mino Raiola regarding Armenian’s transfer

Jamie Jackson

Alexis Sanchez is out of contract in the summer and at 29 would have little or no sell-on value. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Alexis Sanchez is out of contract in the summer and at 29 would have little or no sell-on value. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

 

Manchester United could buy Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal even if Henrikh Mkhitaryan refuses to move the other way, with Jose Mourinho hopeful that Ed Woodward, the executive vice-chairman, would sign off a deal financed without money received from the Armenian’s sale.

Mino Raiola, Mkhitaryan’s agent, has claimed his player holds the key to Sanchez’s transfer to United in a transaction that would be worth around £60m once the Chilean’s fee and that of his agent are factored in.

However, it is understood that if Mkhitaryan does not leave, Mourinho believes that given the club’s robust finances Woodward could still sanction a move for a player who would potentially vastly improve United.

There is some disquiet at Old Trafford regarding Raiola’s stance and a view that he may be posturing. As Mkhitaryan has regularly been dropped by Mourinho from the match-day squad his prospects of regular game-time would be bleak should he refuse to leave for Arsenal. This may cause him to accept his career at United is over and agree the transfer.

Although Sanchez is out of contract in the summer and at 29 would have little or no sell-on value, Mourinho believes the forward would allow a step change in the side’s development. United are second in the Premier League but trail Manchester City by 12 points after 23 matches.

– Guardian

