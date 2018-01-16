Manchester United make breakthrough in Jose Mourinho contract talks

Manchester United have made a breakthrough in contract talks with Jose Mourinho, with each party confident an agreement can be finally be reached.

Discussions have been ongoing for some time and are now progressing well between the manager and executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward.

As the Guardian reported in October the Portuguese will be content to extend his stay if United offer him terms that he believes reflect the progress of the side under him.

Last year, his first in charge, Mourinho claimed two major trophies – the League Cup and Europa League, the latter securing a return to Champions League football after a season out of the competition. While United could finish only sixth under him then, Mourinho has guided United to second place in the current season, which if they remain there at the close would be their highest finish since Alex Ferguson claimed a 20th title in May 2013.

Mourinho is thought to earn around £15 million (€17 million) a year plus bonuses. These terms end in summer 2019 and he is demanding a marked increase in his package. His commitment to staying on at United has been the source of some speculation yet it is understood Mourinho is happy at the club and views his long-term future at United.

When questioned about this last month, he said: “I am going to leave when the club wants me to leave because I have no intention to leave at all. My intention is to stay and to work and to improve and to bring the club to where the club belongs.”

Claiming United a 21st championship remains Mourinho’s chief ambition and as United trail Manchester City by 12 points after 23 games he is conscious that the club’s wait for another title is set to pass half-a-decade at the end of the campaign. He views next season as when United will be best equipped to seriously challenge again. – Guardian service