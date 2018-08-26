Manchester United fans inspiring, says José Mourinho

José Mourinho wants Manchester United to be inspired by the loyal support the team received despite the disappointing 3-2 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last week.

On Monday United host Tottenham, who have won both their matches this season, hoping to bounce back from the shock defeat on the south coast. But though Mourinho’s side were dismal at Brighton they received a good reception from the fans, just as they did at Old Trafford for their victory in the opening match of the season – a situation their manager hopes will be repeated this evening.

“Against Leicester, you can say [the support was] in a normal situation because the team was playing well and was winning,” said Mourinho of the 2-1 win on the first Friday of the campaign. “But to be supportive of the team against Brighton, where we didn’t play well and lost the match, it gives you a fantastic feeling. I hope that feeling, the players also feel it and the players are ready to give them everything they have.

“The supporters were fantastic in both matches. Not for me, for the team, which is the only thing that matters. In my career I was never selfish and thinking about myself, I was always a club man. That’s what I am. I am really happy when the supporters support the team.”

Criticism

United’s defeat against Brighton was the latest loss to a side that are not a direct competitor, following last season’s reverses to the same opposition and to Huddersfield, Newcastle and West Brom. Yet despite boasting a better record against the other top-six teams, defeating them all, Mourinho accepted that United will always be subject to criticism.

“It is not a frustration because it would also be a frustration if we win every match against the non-top-six team and don’t win against the top six, that would also be a frustration,” the Portuguese said. “We want to win all the time. We want to play well all the time. We don’t want to make mistakes. That is what you always want.”

United finished second last season but Mourinho would not be drawn on whether this would represent success this term. “I’m not in May,” he said. “I cannot answer to that, I am not in May – I’m in August.”