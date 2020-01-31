Manchester United eyeing Bournemouth’s Joshua King

Eddie Howe says the decision on whether to sell the Norwegian striker not in his hands

Jamie Jackson

Joshua King is one of only three senior strikers at Bournemouth, with Dominic Solanke and Callum Wilson. Photograph: Getty Images

Manchester United are considering another bid for Joshua King after Bournemouth turned down their approach for the striker.

United were given reason to believe an increased offer could succeed when Eddie Howe said on Friday morning that, much as he did not want to lose King, the decision on whether to sell was not in his hands.

Bournemouth’s manager also indicated that King, who was with United as a youngster but made only one first-team appearance, was keen to return to Old Trafford.

“It’s not my call at the end of the day,” Howe said. “It’s going to be between the chief executive and the owner of the football club and that’s why I said at the start I don’t want to go too deep into it because a lot of these things are out of my control.

“All I can say is I love Josh as a player and a person. I respect him greatly, and I know his situation – I know what Manchester United means to him with his history connected to the club. So I understand his position. Let’s wait and see.”

United are desperate to sign a striker after losing Marcus Rashford to a long-term back injury.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær said on Friday morning he did not expect any further transfer business but that should be seen in the context of previous statements on Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo. United’s manager claimed neither would leave in January only for Young to sign for Internazionale and Rojo to join Estudiantes.

Reminded of this Solskjær said: “Sometimes I say something here and something else happens. Sometimes I say I am happy with a player and he gets a different message. So I don’t want to help or make speculation grow more and more today. I expect nothing to happen but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.”

King is one of only three senior strikers at Bournemouth, with Dominic Solanke and Callum Wilson. Howe, outlining his preference to keep King, said the Norway international was “much valued and loved by us” and “a massive part of our team”.

On Thursday United signed Bruno Fernandes for Sporting Lisbon. Solskjær, asked why Fernandes was not signed in summer, said: “Its about timings, priorities and also valuation, money.” Solskjær confirmed Fernades would be in Saturday’s squad for the visit of Wolves.

- Guardian

