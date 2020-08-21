Manchester United captain Harry Maguire arrested in Greece

Manchester United’s captain, Harry Maguire, was involved in an “alleged incident” on Thursday evening in Mykonos, with reports in Greece claiming the £80m signing was part of an altercation outside a bar on the island.

A statement from United on Friday read: “The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night. Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment.”

Footage on the website of Greek newspaper Protothema shows Maguire enjoying himself, apparently in the vicinity of a crowded bar.

The 27-year-old was signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjær last summer, the £80m fee paid to Leicester City a world record for a centre-back. He was then made captain by the manager and has been key to Solskjær’s rebuilding of team culture and performance, United finishing third. - Guardian