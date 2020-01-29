Manchester United agree €65m deal for Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Sporting Lisbon to sign midfielder Bruno Fernandes, subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms, the Premier League club have announced

The fee is expected to in the region of €55 million and a further €10 million in add-ons.

A club statement read: “Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.

“A further announcement will be made in due course.”

United will hope Fernandes, who scored 32 goals in all competitions for Sporting last season, will be able to add some much-needed attacking spark to Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s midfield.

During his two-and-a-half years in the Portuguese capital, the 25-year-old has scored 64 goals and created more chances than any other player in the league.

Fernandes, who has 19 caps for Portugal, has won three domestic cups in his two full seasons with Sporting.

He began his senior career in Italian football with Novara, before joining Udinese and Sampdoria in Serie A.