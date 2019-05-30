Manchester City turn down €80m bid for Sané from Bayern

Pep Guardiola is keen to keep the German winger despite not regularly playing him

Dominic Fifield

Manchester City have rejected a bid from Bayern Munich for Leroy Sané. Photo: David Klein/Reuters

Manchester City have rejected a bid from Bayern Munich for Leroy Sané. Photo: David Klein/Reuters

 

Manchester City have turned down an offer of €80m for their winger Leroy Sané from Bayern Munich. The German champions are keen to sign the 23-year-old with two wide players, Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry, leaving this summer and will now consider whether they are to make a new, improved bid.

The Germany international did not command a regular starting place in the City team last season but the manager, Pep Guardiola, is keen to keep him. The Spaniard said after the FA Cup final, which City won 6-0 against Watford to complete a domestic treble: “We offered to extend his contract. We want him to stay. What proof is more than for six, seven months we want to extend his contract? If we don’t want him, we don’t extend his contract.”

“Some movements we have to do for next season, because people want to leave, players want to play,” Guardiola added. “They accept not playing for a period but it’s normal that they want to play more. I can’t assure that to anyone so I understand completely.”

Last week the Bayern Munich chairman, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, confirmed that Bayern are hoping to sign Sané. “We will try. I can not promise whether it will succeed,” Rummenigge said. “We already had the idea when he was still with Schalke, but at that time we did not have a guaranteed regular place for him. Robben and Ribéry were top of the top three years ago.”

Bayern won the Bundesliga by two points before Borussia Dortmund – and completed the double by beating RB Leipzig in the Cup final – but crashed out against Liverpool in the Champions League at the last-16 stage and it has been clear for some time that the squad needs rebuilding.

While City want to keep hold of Sané they also feel they have enough cover in wide areas – in Ryiad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling in those positions – to cope with the Germany international leaving, should Bayern make an offer they cannot refuse and the player agreeing to the move.

– Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.