Manchester City’s Gundogan tests positive for Covid-19

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for Covid-19.

The player is now in self-isolation as the club prepare to play their first Premier League match of the season at Wolves on Monday evening.

“Ilkay is now observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine,” said a City statement. Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery.”

Gundogan is also be ruled out of City’s matches against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Thursday and Leicester on Sunday as a result.

It’s understood the midfielder’s positive test does not have any implications for the rest of the City squad ahead of their match at Molineux.

Gundogan’s team-mates Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month but have since returned to training.