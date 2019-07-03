Manchester City meet Atlético’s €70m release clause for Rodri

Rodri is poised to sign for Manchester City after Atlético Madrid announced that the Premier League champions have met the Spain international’s €70m release clause. When the deal is formalised the 23-year-old will become Pep Guardiola’s first acquisition of the summer, and City’s record signing.

In an official statement on their website, Atlético have confirmed that representatives for the Premier League club and the player paid the buyout fee at La Liga’s headquarters on Wednesday.

The midfielder’s impending arrival means Guardiola can now focus on securing the second of his two major transfer targets. While Rodri has been bought as successor to Fernandinho as the champions’ holding player, the manager also wants a centre-back following Vincent Kompany’s departure.

Guardiola’s first-choice is Leicester’s Harry Maguire, but the Foxes’ valuation of the 26-year-old – thought to be around £80m – is not matched by City. Beyond a centre-back, Guardiola is only likely to move to strengthen other areas should a player demand to leave.

The right-back Danilo is one who may do so, as he is only second choice behind Kyle Walker. Should the Brazilian ask for a transfer, Juventus’s João Cancelo would be assessed by the manager as a possible replacement.

