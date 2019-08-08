Manchester City confirm Leroy Sane has suffered cruciate ligament damage

Leroy Sane is facing a lengthy lay-off after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage, Manchester City have announced.

The German winger, who limped off in the early stages of Sunday’s Community Shield win over Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday, is to undergo surgery in the coming week.

The injury comes after a summer of speculation over the 23-year-old’s future, with Bayern Munich having been heavily linked with the player.

Sane has been offered a new contract at the Etihad Stadium but has not yet signed. He has two years left on his present deal.

City have not put a timescale on the player’s return but Ilkay Gundogan and Benjamin Mendy have both spent several months on the sidelines with similar problems in recent seasons.