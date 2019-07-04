Manchester City complete club record deal for Rodri

Defensive midfielder joins from Atlético Madrid as first signing of the summer

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Jamie Jackson

Manchester City announced the signing of Spain midfielder Rodri on a five-year deal from Atletico Madrid. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/Getty Images

Manchester City announced the signing of Spain midfielder Rodri on a five-year deal from Atletico Madrid. Photo: Gabriel Bouys/Getty Images

 

Rodri has signed for Manchester City from Atlético Madrid in a club-record €70m transfer, eclipsing the €67 paid to Leicester City for Riyad Mahrez last summer.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has signed a five-year deal after Atlético announced that the Premier League champions had met the Spain international’s €70m release clause. He is Pep Guardiola’s first acquisition of the window.

“What City have achieved in the last two years has been amazing and I’m looking forward to being part of such a talented squad,” Rodri said. “It’s not just the titles they have won, but the way they have managed it, playing attacking football at all times. It’s a style that excites me, as do the club’s ambitions.”

Txiki Begiristain, Manchester City’s director of football added: ““He works hard defensively, makes himself available to receive the ball and uses it well when in possession. He is a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola’s team and we are confident he will be a success.”

Atlético confirmed that representatives from the Premier League side and the player paid the buyout fee at La Liga’s headquarters on Wednesday.

Atlético’s statement said: “La Liga has informed Atlético de Madrid that Rodrigo Hernández, through his lawyer, and representatives from Manchester City, paid the player’s release clause at the sports association’s headquarters on Wednesday July 3. Manchester City has paid the buyout clause on behalf of the player. The player has therefore unilaterally terminated his contract with our club, which ran until June 30 2023.”

Rodri was re-signed by Atlético from Villarreal last summer having spent several years in the academy. He has made six appearances for Spain and represented his country at a number of age-group levels.

Rodri’s arrival at City as the successor to Fernandinho as the holding player means Guardiola can focus on landing the second of his two major transfer targets. The manager also wants a centre-back following Vincent Kompany’s departure.

Guardiola’s first choice is Harry Maguire but Leicester’s valuation of the 26-year-old – thought to be around £80m – is not matched by City. Manchester United have made a £70m offer for the England international.

City’s manager believes Eric García, an 18-year-old central defender, has the potential to establish himself in the first team, having joined from Barcelona two years ago. García made his City debut in December and got two further appearances last season but is yet to feature in the Premier League, so Guardiola is intent on acquiring an established player in the position.

Guardiola is likely to move to strengthen other areas only if a player demands to leave.

The right-back Danilo may do so, because he is second choice behind Kyle Walker. Should the Brazilian ask for a transfer, Juventus’s João Cancelo would be assessed as a possible replacement.

Angeliño, a 22-year-old left-back, has re-signed for City from PSV Eindhoven, the Spaniard having joined the Dutch club last summer. His arrival may provide competition to Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Leicester snap up Ayoze Perez

Meanwhile, Leicester have completed the €33 million signing of Ayoze Perez from Newcastle.

The forward has penned a four-year contract at the King Power Stadium to become Brendan Rodgers’ second summer capture.

Rodgers had been looking for a versatile forward and PA understands the Foxes triggered Perez’s release clause.

Perez told LCFC TV: “I’m very happy and very pleased. I’m very proud to be part of the Leicester family and I can’t wait to get started.

“The club want to keep growing as much as they can and that’s something I like.

“I spoke with the manager and that was important. That made me feel very comfortable about the decision to come here.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.