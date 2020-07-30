Manchester City agree €27m deal for Valencia’s Ferran Torres

The 20-year-old became Valencia’s youngest goalscorer in the Champions League

Ed Aarons, Fabrizio Romano and Sid Lowe

Ferran Torres became the youngest player in Valencia’s history to play 50 La Liga games in November. File photograph: Getty Images

Ferran Torres became the youngest player in Valencia’s history to play 50 La Liga games in November. File photograph: Getty Images

 

Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign Ferran Torres from Valencia for £24.5m (€27m) plus add-ons after successful talks on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola, having sanctioned the sale of Leroy Sané to Bayern Munich after the Germany forward refused a new contract, targeted Torres to add to his attacking options after an impressive season in which the 20-year-old became Valencia’s youngest goalscorer in the Champions League.

Torres has agreed personal terms with City on a contract until 2025 and is understood to be keen on working with Guardiola. Despite Valencia initially demanding €45m for a player who in November became the youngest in their history to play 50 La Liga games, they have accepted a lower bid with significant add-ons given he has only one year left on his deal.

City are also in the market for central defenders and have held talks with Bournemouth over Nathan Aké. Their director of football, Txiki Begiristain, has said he is expecting a “strange” transfer window given that it will remain open for several weeks after the start of the new season on September 12th.

“We have to be ready,” he told City’s website. “We have less time than ever, so people will have to move fast. We still have the Champions League, so we have to wait to move forward.” - Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.