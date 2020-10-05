Man Utd agree €30m deal for Traoré and remain in talks over Dembélé loan

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign the 18-year-old Atalanta winger Amad Traoré for €30 million plus add-ons and remain in talks with Barcelona over loan deal for Ousmane Dembélé.

Traoré was on his way to Parma on loan – the club had announced the transfer on their social media channels – before United made their move early on deadline day.

The Ivorian winger, who scored on his Serie A debut last season, is set to join United in January with a work permit pending. He has been on the bench for Atalanta’s three Serie A games this season.

The Atalanta forward Papu Gómez recently said about Traoré: “He’s a future star, trust me. During our training sessions he plays like Messi! You can’t stop him, he’s unbelievable, our centre backs have serious problems when Traore´ is on the pitch . . . he’s fantastic!”

United are expected to complete deals for the forward Edinson Cavani, who is a free agent, and the Porto left back Alex Telles on a five-year deal. It is understood that negotiations over a season-long loan deal for France forward Dembélé are ongoing after the 23-year-old missed training on Monday.

Dembélé is believed to be open to the move despite being told last week that he is part of Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman’s plans, with United having settled on the former Borussia Dortmund winger after the German club refused to lower their asking price for Jadon Sancho. A deal for Dembélé could rest on Barcelona’s signing of former United forward Memphis Depay, with Koeman having confirmed his interest in the 26-year-old.

“We want Memphis Depay at Barcelona and he wants to join Barça too,” Koeman told Dutch broadcasters NOS.

It is understood that United’s loan offer for Ismaïla Sarr that could have seen the Senegal forward move to Old Trafford for £45 million next summer has been rejected by Watford, with United yet to return with a new bid. – Guardian