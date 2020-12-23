Man United target Ecuadorian teenager Moisés Caicedo

Midfielder plays for Independiente del Valle and has been identified as an emerging talent

Jamie Jackson

Ecuador’s Moises Caicedo (left) celebrates after scoring against Uruguay during their 2022 World Cup qualifier in October. Photo: Rodrigo Buendia /AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United are considering a move for Moisés Caicedo, with the 19-year-old Ecaudor midfielder fitting the profile of the best emerging global talent the club has recently pursued.

Caicedo plays for Independiente del Valle in his homeland and would reportedly cost €6m. He made his club debut in October 2019 and is primarily a forward-thinking midfielder though he can also operate in a more defensive mode.

Caicedo has four caps, his debut coming two months ago aged 18 in a 1-0 loss to Argentina, and he scored his first international goal three days later against Uruguay in a 4-2 win.

Caicedo’s age and profile as one of Ecuador’s finest prospects are in line with United’s recruitment policy. Since last year the club has signed 19 young players: 16 of these have been 16-years-old, one 17 and two – Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo – 18.

Pellistri joined from Uruguay’s Atlético Peñarol in a £10m transfer in the summer window and is part of Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s senior squad. Diallo, a purchase from Atalanta, is expected to arrive in the January window. – Guardian

