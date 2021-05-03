Man United Supporters’ Trust urges Glazers to engage with fans

The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust has written an open letter to co-chairman Joel Glazer urging the club owners to engage in fan consultation to avoid a repeat of the scenes at Old Trafford on Sunday.

MUST said they did not want to stage further protests, like the one which caused the postponement of the home match with Liverpool, and outlined a way forward with a four-point plan.

“Let’s be very clear that no-one wants what happened at Old Trafford yesterday to be a regular event,” said the letter.

“What happened was the culmination of 16 years in which your family’s ownership of the club has driven us into debt and decline, and we have felt ever more sidelined and ignored.

“After 16 years not one member of the Glazer family has ever had so much as a conversation with us, the club’s Supporters’ Trust.

“Yesterday, that frustration reached boiling point. We support the right of fans to protest lawfully and, although we did not personally witness any such acts, of course we do not condone any acts of violence.

“None of us want this to continue. We all have better things to do. So we need to find a way forward.”

The plan asks for engagement in the UK government’s fan-led review of football governance, the appointment of independent directors to the board to protect the interests of the football club, work with MUST and supporters on a fan share scheme and consultation with season ticket holders on significant changes at the club.

MUST have asked for a public and written response by Friday.

“This is the only way to move this issue on. We strongly suggest you take it,” concluded the letter.