Man United stall again as impressive Wolves earn a point

João Moutinho cancels out Fred’s opener as Alex Ferguson makes Old Trafford return
Joao Moutinho celebrates scoring Wolves’ equaliser at Old Trafford. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty

Manchester United 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

Alex Ferguson made an emotional return to Old Trafford on Saturday but Manchester United were unable to lay on a victory for their former manager, held 1-1 by a Wolves side who already look at home in the Premier League.

The acclaim afforded to the beaming Scot, back among the United faithful for the first time since undergoing brain surgery in May, was heartfelt and thunderous but the full-time whistle brought a more muted reaction as Jose Mourinho’s side lost further ground on the title chasers.

The Red Devils had taken the lead against the run of play when Paul Pogba’s gorgeous touch teed up Fred for his first goal in English football but the Frenchman was partially culpable for the move which led to Joao Moutinho’s second-half equaliser.

United might well have been nursing successive home defeats were it not for the brilliant David De Gea, who made a handful of key saves including one from Adama Traore in added time.

