Man United’s Ashley Young charged with violent conduct

Fullback appeared to strike Dusan Tadic during goalless draw with Southampton
 

Manchester United’s Ashley Young has been charged with violent conduct following an incident in Saturday’s home match against Southampton.

The full-back appeared to strike Dusan Tadic with his elbow at a corner during the second half of the 0-0 draw. The incident was not seen by the referee, Craig Pawson, but was caught on video, prompting the FA to take action. Young had until 5pm on Sunday to respond to the charge.

For Young, who has been one of United’s most consistent performers, the possibility of a three-match ban lingers. That is the tariff handed to the Burnley defender James Tarkowski after he admitted a charge of violent conduct for elbowing the Brighton striker Glenn Murray.

Everton await United, without a win in their last three matches, on New Year’s Day and the midfielder Paul Pogba has demanded better from his side, despite the short turnaround. “We didn’t lose but we have to wake up, bounce back and get back to winning,” he told MUTV. “We drew again. Three draws, we have to win, something has to change and we have to change to win.

The Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will be banned for three games after accepting an FA charge of violent conduct. Footage showed Naughton stamping on the Watford striker Stefano Okaka during Swansea’s 2-1 win at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Swansea will not appeal against the decision and the full-back will miss Premier League games against his former club Tottenham and Newcastle, as well as Swansea’s FA Cup third round trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

(Guardian service)

