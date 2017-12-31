Man United’s Ashley Young banned for three matches

Ashley Young will miss Manchester United’s next three matches after accepting a violent conduct charge.

The full-back struck Southampton’s Dusan Tadic with his elbow at a corner during the second half of the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday. The incident was not seen by the referee, Craig Pawson, but was caught on video, prompting the FA to take action. Young had until 5.0pm on Sunday to respond to the charge but decided against contesting it.

A Football Association spokesperson said: “Ashley Young will be suspended for Manchester United’s next three matches. He accepted a violent conduct charge following an off-the-ball incident during the game against Southampton but argued the suspension was excessive. This was rejected.”

Young will miss the New Year’s Day match at Everton plus home games with Derby (FA Cup) and Stoke.

Everton are first up for United, without a win in their last three matches, and the midfielder Paul Pogba has demanded better from United, despite the short turnaround. “We didn’t lose but we have to wake up, bounce back and get back to winning,” he told MUTV. “We drew again. Three draws, we have to win, something has to change and we have to change to win.

The Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton was also banned for three games after accepting an FA charge of violent conduct. Footage showed Naughton stamping on the Watford striker Stefano Okaka during Swansea’s 2-1 win at Vicarage Road.

Swansea did not appeal against the decision and the full-back will miss Premier League games against his former club Tottenham and Newcastle, as well as Swansea’s FA Cup third round trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

