Man United preparing bid for Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilón

Left-back is not part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans and is open to a move to Old Trafford

Fabrizio Romano, Ed Aarons

Sergio Reguilon was on loan at Sevilla from Real Madrid last season. Photo: Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Sergio Reguilon was on loan at Sevilla from Real Madrid last season. Photo: Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

 

Manchester United are preparing an opening offer for Sergio Reguilón but are unwilling to match Real Madrid’s €30m valuation of the Spain defender.

United have been monitoring the 23-year-old’s situation for several weeks, with Ole Gunnar Solskjær keen to provide competition to existing left-back, Luke Shaw. Reguilón, who spent last season on loan at Sevilla, has three years left on his contract but is not in Zinedine Zidane’s plans for the new season and it is understood that he would like to move to Old Trafford.

United are expected to make an offer below Real’s asking price in the hope of persuading them to sell the player who first joined the Spanish champons at the age of eight. Real are also hoping to include a buyback clause in any deal but it is understood United have insisted they are unwilling to include one.

Personal terms are unlikely to be an issue given Reguilón’s desire to join United, with Sevilla’s hopes of purchasing him after his starring role in their Europa League triumph now over having agreed a deal with Sporting to sign the Argentinian left-back Marcos Acuña.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre has said “everyone was happy” that Jadon Sancho remains at the club despite United’s interest.

“We need him, no question,” Favre told Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA ahead of Dortmund’s opening match of the Bundesliga season against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday. “Everyone was happy that he stayed. We don’t need to talk long about its qualities – they are enormous. He scores and sets up a lot of goals and can often make all the difference. But there are some details that Sancho needs to improve. That is quite normal for a 20-year-old.”

Dortmund have insisted that United must meet their €120m valuation for the England forward, who has already agreed personal terms. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.