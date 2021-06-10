Man United have €78m bid for Jadon Sancho turned down

Borussia Dortmund have put a €90m asking price on 21-year-old England winger

Jacob Steinberg

 

Manchester United have had an opening bid of €78 million for Jadon Sancho turned down by Borussia Dortmund, who are unwilling to lower their asking price for the England winger.

Dortmund want €90m for Sancho. The Bundesliga club, who are determined to resist Chelsea’s attempts to buy Erling Haaland, will not stand in the 21-year-old’s way if United offer that.

United have reached agreement over personal terms with Sancho. It is understood they are prepared to hand the England international a five-year deal worth about £350,000 a week. However the club must decide whether to bow to Dortmund’s demands.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær wants to improve his side’s chances of winning the Premier League by signing a right-sided forward. Yet Dortmund demonstrated that they are not easy to push around when they blocked United’s attempts to buy Sancho for a lower fee last summer.

The German club are also dealing with interest in Haaland from Chelsea. It is understood that Dortmund are determined to keep the Norway international for another year. Chelsea would have to pay more than £150m to buy the Norway international now.

Dortmund want to sell only one star. There is a belief that a deal for Sancho with United remains likely and the player is determined not to let the speculation over his future affect him before England face Croatia on Sunday in their opening Euro 2020 match. - Guardian

