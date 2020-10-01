Man United contact Barça over Ousmane Dembélé loan deal

23-year-old has made just 52 La Liga starts since big-money Dortmund switch in 2017

Updated: about 2 hours ago
Fabrizio Romano

Man United has reportedly contacted Barcelona over a loan move for Ousmane Dembele. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty

Man United has reportedly contacted Barcelona over a loan move for Ousmane Dembele. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty

 

Manchester United have made contact with Barcelona to see if they can sign Ousmane Dembélé on loan for the 2020-21 season.

United are not entertaining the idea of signing the France international, who has only made 52 league starts for Barcelona since signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, on a permanent deal. Barcelona would prefer to sell Dembélé to free up funds for the manager Ronald Koeman to initiate a squad rebuild but realise this may be difficult to achieve.

Koeman said on Wednesday when asked about the Dembélé situation: “ I’m counting on him. ‘He was very good in the first weeks [OF PRE-SEASON]but he had a downturn last week. He trained well today and I’m counting on him. But these are decisions for the club and the player.”

The Old Trafford hierarchy turned their attentions to Dembélé after Dortmund reiterated that they would not listen to any bid lower than €120m for United’s No1 target, Jadon Sancho.

United would have to pay Dembélé’s salary in full should they be able to sign him on loan and they are open to either a straight loan or a loan with an option to buy.

United, however, would face an uphill battle to convince the player to move to England. He is determined to stay at Barcelona despite the fact that he has not been able to become a regular starter in the three years he has been at Camp Nou.

The 23-year-old was not interested earlier this summer when Liverpool inquired about a loan deal and said again that he would prefer to stay at Barça when Juventus wanted to make him part of a swap deal that in the end saw Arthur leave the Catalan club with Miralem Pjanic going in the other direction. - Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.