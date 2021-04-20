Man United confirm Ed Woodward to leave club at end of the season

Man United have confirmed vice executive chairman Ed Woodward is to leave his role at the end of the season.

Woodward’s exit is understood to be amicable with the owners and reportedly unrelated to the Super League.

Whatever the reasoning behind his exit, he becomes the first high-profile departure since the divisive breakaway league was launched less than 48 hours ago.

In a statement, Woodward said: “I am extremely proud to have served United and it has been an honour to work for the world’s greatest football club for the past 16 years.

“The club is well positioned for the future and it will be difficult to walk away at the end of the year. “I will treasure the memories from my time at Old Trafford, during a period when we won the Europa League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup. I am proud of the regeneration of the club’s culture and our return to the Manchester United way of playing.

“We have invested more than £1bn in the squad during my time here and I am particularly delighted with the progress the players have made under the astute leadership of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his coaching team in the last two years.

“I am sure that with the changes we have made on-field and to the coaching and football staff in recent years this great club will soon be lifting silverware again. It deserves to.

“I desperately wanted the club to win the Premier League during my tenure and I am certain that the foundations are in place for us to win it back for our passionate fans.”

United were among six Premier League clubs to join the 12-strong European competition, with club co-chairman Joel Glazer hailing it as a “new chapter” despite widespread condemnation.

Glazer was named as vice-chairman of the Super League, but Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin took aim at United’s chief executive Woodward.

“I didn’t have much contact with him but he called me last Thursday evening, saying that he’s very satisfied with the reforms, that he fully supports the reforms, and that the only thing he would like to speak is about financial fair play,” he said of talk about the new-look Champions League.

“And obviously he already signed something else.”

Former United captain Gary Neville responded to the news of Woodward’s departure by posting a waving emoji.

The soon-to-be former United chief was an unpopular figure with fans during a period that saw some big-money signings but precious little success.

Following Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement as a champion in 2013, Woodward wielded the axe on David Moyes after a poor first season.

Successor Louis Van Gaal has a topsy-turvy time in charge and was sacked just days after winning the FA Cup in 2016 — the club’s first major trophy since Ferguson retired.

Jose Mourinho came in, winning the EFL Cup and Europa League in his first term as United boss and leading them to the second in the Premier League in 2017/18.

But things unravelled and he was dismissed in December 2018, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought in on an interim basis and impressing enough to get the job permanently.

The Norwegian has led United through to this season’s Europa League semi-finals and second in the Premier League, putting them on course for back-to-back top-four finishes for the first time since Ferguson retired.