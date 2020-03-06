Man United condemn alleged racist abuse of Jesse Lingard

Video is circulating of midfielder being abused as he boards team bus at Derby

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United arrives at Pride Park ahead of the FA Cup match against Derby County. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United arrives at Pride Park ahead of the FA Cup match against Derby County. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

 

Manchester United have condemned what appears to be racist abuse suffered by Jesse Lingard after Thursday’s FA Cup win at Pride Park, with the club to contact Derby for help in investigating the matter.

The incident occurred as Lingard and teammates got on to the coach outside the stadium. In footage seen by the Guardian, the forward is sworn at and then seems to be the target of a racist term as he enters the bus.

United are not saying anything publicly at this stage but are known to be extremely unhappy and concerned about the footage.

This is the latest allegation of racism being directed at a player in a season marked by the abuse of footballers. – Guardian

