Man United close to €100m deal with Dortmund after Jadon Sancho agrees terms
English club will pay three annual instalments for England forward
Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho has agreed personal terms with Manchester United on his transfer. Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images
Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are close to agreeing a fee for Jadon Sancho, with the England forward having agreed personal terms on a five-year contract at Old Trafford.
Both clubs are understood to be confident a deal to make Sancho the most expensive English player in history is nearing completion, with United expected to pay an initial €100 million over three annual instalments and a further €20 million in performance-related add-ons. Dortmund would prefer to have the transfer completed by next week to help them bring in a replacement.
It is understood that Sancho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s key target, will earn about £250,000 (€277,000) a week – a significant rise on the five-year contract he signed at Dortmund in August 2019. The 20-year-old left Manchester City at the age of 17 to move to the Bundesliga in 2017 in an effort to secure first-team football. He scored 17 league goals and provided 16 assists last season and is expected to compete with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and the emerging star Mason Greenwood for a place in Solskjær’s attack.
The impending departure of Alexis Sanchez to join Inter Milan on a permanent deal has freed up funds for United to move for Sancho. Inter are not expected to pay a fee for the former Arsenal forward but will commit to taking over his contract worth £390,000 (€433,000) a week for the final 12 months of his three-year deal. – Guardian