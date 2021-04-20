Man United chairman Ed Woodward to resign, reports

Ed Woodward has resigned as Manchester United executive vice-chairman.

The 49-year-old took the post at Old Trafford in 2013 and played a key role in the now stuttering Super League.

It is understood he will continue in his role with United until the end of 2021.

The closure of the New York Stock Exchange is expected to bring confirmation of the executive vice-chairman’s departure within the hour.

Woodward’s exit is understood to be amicable with the owners and reportedly unrelated to the Super League.

More to follow.