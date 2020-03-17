Man United cancel Tuesday training and tell players to work individually

Club have triggered one-year extension in Nemanja Matic’s contract until 2021

Jamie Jackson

Manchester United have triggered the one-year extension on Nemanja Matic’s contract. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty

Manchester United have stopped their players from training at the club’s Carrington base and asked them to work individually following fresh advice regarding coronavirus from Boris Johnson.

On Monday the prime minister urged against all non-essential physical contact and travel. Ole Gunnar Solskjær, the manager, had been due to take training on Tuesday morning.

A club spokesperson said: “We continue to review the situation day by day, but in light of [THE]evolving situation and latest governmental guidance the team will now be training individually away from the ATC [Aon training complex].”

Manchester City’s players are also thought to be working alone.

United have triggered the one-year extension on Nemanja Matic’s contract, meaning the 31-year-old, who joined in July 2017, is due to remain until summer 2021. It represents a turnaround in fortune for the midfielder, whose future had appeared to lie elsewhere.

Tottenham have postponed the opening of season-ticket renewals for the 2021-22 season. The window had been due to open on Tuesday but the club said: “We are acutely aware of the uncertain, difficult times we are all living through along with the subsequent disruption to the footballing calendar and have, therefore, taken the decision to postpone the opening of these renewals whilst we await greater clarity.” - Guardian

