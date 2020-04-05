Man City to investigate Kyle Walker over lockdown sex party

England fullback apologises after reports he invited two sex workers to his home

Jacob Steinberg

Kyle Walker has apologised following reports he invited two sex workers to his house during lockdown. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty

Manchester City will conduct a disciplinary investigation following reports Kyle Walker broke quarantine rules by hosting a party with two sex workers while the UK remains in lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A report in the Sun said Walker and a friend paid £2,200 for Louise McNamara and a 24-year-old Brazilian woman to visit his home last Tuesday.

It was reported the escorts left on Wednesday, the same day the City and England right-back took to social media to urge the public to follow government guidelines on social distancing and protect the NHS by staying indoors.

A City spokesman said: “Manchester City are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules.

“Footballers are global role models and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS and other key workers in fighting the effects of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in any way we can. Kyle’s actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts. We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle’s swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure.”

Walker, who has 48 England caps, has apologised. “I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week,” the 29-year-old said. “I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down.’

Walker is not the first player to step out of line during the lockdown. Aston Villa punished Jack Grealish with a fine that was donated to the University Hospitals Charity in Birmingham after the 24-year-old defied the ban against non-essential travel by going to visit a friend. Grealish apologised after being pictured at the scene of a road accident last Sunday. - Guardian

