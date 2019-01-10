Man City score nine goals against Burton; Cork football’s five year plan

Morning Sports Briefing: Keep ahead of the game with ‘The Irish Times’ sports team

Manchester City’s Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his fourth goal against Burton Albion. Photograph: Getty Images

Manchester City’s Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his fourth goal against Burton Albion. Photograph: Getty Images

Manchester City put nine goals past League One Burton Albion last night at the Etihad Stadium, to all but book their place in the Carabao Cup final with the second leg still to come. Gabriel Jesus scored four goals and Pep Guardiola’s team have now managed 16 goals in their last two matches.

Cork county board yesterday published their five year plan to revitalise football in the county and to once again become an All-Ireland competitor. Seán Moran writes this morning that: “addressing football’s self-esteem issues in a hurling-dominated environment will probably take more than five years but it has to start somewhere.” He explains the details of the #2024 plan here.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.