Manchester City put nine goals past League One Burton Albion last night at the Etihad Stadium, to all but book their place in the Carabao Cup final with the second leg still to come. Gabriel Jesus scored four goals and Pep Guardiola’s team have now managed 16 goals in their last two matches.

Cork county board yesterday published their five year plan to revitalise football in the county and to once again become an All-Ireland competitor. Seán Moran writes this morning that: “addressing football’s self-esteem issues in a hurling-dominated environment will probably take more than five years but it has to start somewhere.” He explains the details of the #2024 plan here.