Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne suffers knee injury in training

Kevin De Bruyne faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury in training with Manchester City on Wednesday, the club have confirmed.

The midfielder will undergo tests in the coming days to determine the full extent of the problem but there have been reports the 27-year-old could be sidelined for around two months.

A statement on the Premier League champions’ website read: “Kevin De Bruyne is undergoing tests on his right knee after sustaining an injury at training on Wednesday.

“The extent of the problem is not yet known and we will bring you further updates on Kevin’s condition in due course.”

If out for two months, De Bruyne would miss the start of City’s Champions League campaign and a potentially important Premier League clash at Liverpool on October 7th.

City are next in action against Huddersfield at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.